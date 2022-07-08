Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.47).
About Griffin Mining
