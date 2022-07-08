Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.47).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

