Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 753 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

