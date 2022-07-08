Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

