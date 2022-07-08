HC Wainwright Lowers Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.96 million.

