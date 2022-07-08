HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $233.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.95.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

