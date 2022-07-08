Head-To-Head Contrast: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 39.39% 16.52% 1.52% United Security Bancshares 26.16% 9.45% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hanmi Financial pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 2.69 $98.68 million $3.35 6.77 United Security Bancshares $41.12 million 3.05 $10.10 million $0.65 11.32

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats United Security Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 28, 2022, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 26, 2022, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

