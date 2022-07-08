Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day moving average of $201.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 226.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

