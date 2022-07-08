Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HELE. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

HELE stock opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

