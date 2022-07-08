Henry G. Williamson, Jr. Acquires 4,225 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 124.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

