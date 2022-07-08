Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Hess were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.