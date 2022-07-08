Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

