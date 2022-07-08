Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

HTH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

HTH opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

