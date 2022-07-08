Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.83 ($2.15).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 83.35 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.32 million and a PE ratio of 836.50. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.71.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

