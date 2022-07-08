Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 190. The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 14713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

