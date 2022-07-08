Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HMCBF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

HMCBF stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

