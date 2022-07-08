Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 215,130 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 221,197 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 596,594 shares during the period.

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

