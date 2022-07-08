Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

