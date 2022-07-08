Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.88.

Shares of HBM opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

