Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

Humana stock opened at $476.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.20. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $480.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

