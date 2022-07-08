Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $476.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.20. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $480.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

