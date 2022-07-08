Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 205.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,944 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $63.40 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

