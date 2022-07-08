Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.