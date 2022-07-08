Ieq Capital LLC Has $20.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day moving average is $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.