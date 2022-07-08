Ieq Capital LLC Has $20.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day moving average is $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.