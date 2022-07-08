Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $319.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.78.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

