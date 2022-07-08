Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

