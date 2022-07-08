Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $212.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.