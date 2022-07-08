Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,785.92 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,689.46 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,053.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

