Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $28.65 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 82,683 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,537,249.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 290,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,355 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

