IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Sells 17,985 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,749.76).

Charlie Rozes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IG Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Charlie Rozes sold 10,772 shares of IG Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £80,682.28 ($97,701.96).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 683.50 ($8.28) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 709.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 770.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.47). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.65) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.26).

IG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.