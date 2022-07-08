Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITAQU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 11th

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II’s (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 11th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:ITAQU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITAQU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $4,465,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

