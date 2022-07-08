INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.58. 236,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.08.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

In other INNOVATE news, Director Shelly Lombard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,384,196 shares in the company, valued at $54,275,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 400,442 shares of company stock worth $1,133,457. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in INNOVATE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Company Profile (NYSE:VATE)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

