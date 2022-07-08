Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.14. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

