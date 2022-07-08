Insider Buying: Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Acquires A$55,000.00 in Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Rating) insider Michael Fry bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($37,671.23).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62.
About Brookside Energy
