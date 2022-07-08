Insider Buying: Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Acquires A$55,000.00 in Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Rating) insider Michael Fry bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($37,671.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62.

About Brookside Energy

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and appraisal of oil and gas projects. It develops oil and gas assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, the United States. The company is also involved in the leasing and development of acreage opportunities.

