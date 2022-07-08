Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

