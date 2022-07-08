Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,542,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,000.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,289 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,258.92.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 51,200 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $119,296.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,800 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,552.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 106,621 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $249,493.14.

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 69,495 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 274,619 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $714,009.40.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NN by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,524,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

