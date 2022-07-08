Insider Buying: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,993.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PLL opened at $37.34 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.