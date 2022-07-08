Insider Buying: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,993.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLL opened at $37.34 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

