Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $231,125.22 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 730,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

