Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.19 and a beta of 1.14. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after buying an additional 226,598 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 231,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

