Insider Selling: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells $280,229.86 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 38,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $280,229.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,396,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,589.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Stewart Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, John Stewart Scott sold 23,955 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $171,996.90.

On Monday, June 27th, John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.16.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

