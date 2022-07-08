Inspirato’s (ISPO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inspirato’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
ISPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
ISPO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $108.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $398,000.
Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
