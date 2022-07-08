IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $207.80

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.80 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.58), with a volume of 475014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.40 ($2.63).

IHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.14) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.02) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.54) to GBX 480 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.70. The company has a market cap of £722.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £43,800 ($53,039.48).

IntegraFin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.