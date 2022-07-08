Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.18 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.17). 39 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of £38.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.01.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company also develops, distributes, and licenses clinical ultrasound software. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which can automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

