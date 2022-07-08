Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

