International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

IBM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.