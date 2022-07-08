International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

LON IAG opened at GBX 109.32 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

