International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

LON IAG opened at GBX 107.86 ($1.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

