International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 120 by HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.67) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 108.06 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.