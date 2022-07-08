International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

