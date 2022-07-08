Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Given New SEK 270 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

