Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Given New SEK 270 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $34.28.
About Intrum AB (publ)
