Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 567.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 978,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 831,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

IVZ stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.